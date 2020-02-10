Albanian draws lines through coal stations

Anthony Albanese has given his strongest statement so far about the future of coal in Australia.

The federal opposition leader has repeatedly asked whether a future Labor government would allow new coal projects to continue: “You might as well ask me if I support unicorns.”

“I don’t think there’s a place for coal-fired power plants in Australia, full stop,” he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

A new round of fighting has broken out within the coalition on climate and energy policy, after the government promised $ 4 million for a feasibility study of a coal-fired power plant in North Queensland.

“No operation in the private sector will hit a new coal-fired power plant with a pole,” said Mr. Albanian.

“This is silence for the deniers of climate change in the coalition.”

