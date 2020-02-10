After the Oscars victory, Taika Waititi is in “horrendous” MacBook keyboards

The Academy Awards took an unexpected turn last night when awardee Taika Waititi took the opportunity to get into Apple’s MacBook keyboards.

Waititi received the award for the best adapted script for his work on the war satire Jojo Rabbit. After his great success, a journalist asked the author, director and comedian which authors should be asked of Hollywood producers.

Waititi ignored the question a little and replied, “Apple needs to fix these keyboards. It is impossible to write on them, they have gotten worse. It makes me go back to PCs. Because of the PC keyboards, the rebound is much better for your fingers. “

Related: MacBook Pro 2020

Taika Waititi jokes about what authors should ask in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple has to repair these keyboards. It is impossible to write about it. You got worse. It makes me go back to PCs. “#Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm

– Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

We believe this is due to Apple’s butterfly keyboards that were replaced last November. The latest MacBooks now have a more conventional keyboard, and the consensus so far seems to be that this leads to a better typing experience.

Waititi absolutely wanted to give Apple both barrels over the butterfly keyboard. He quoted his Repetitive Strain Injury, which was caused by constant typing, bent over a laptop keyboard, and asked the Writers Guild of America (WGA) to address the problem.

“I have shoulder problems. I have OOS (another name for repetitive strain injury). I don’t know what you call it here, something like this (in my arm), the tendon that goes down your forearm in the thumb. You know what I’m talking about if you ever write. And what happens is that you open the laptop and be like that (it pretends to type) – we just have to fix these keyboards. The WGA has to step in and actually do something. “

See also: MacBook Pro 16-inch test

“These Apple keyboards are terrible,” he said. “Especially when the computers and laptops keep getting newer. The keyboards are worse. We just have to fix these keyboards.” The WGA has to step in and actually do something. “

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro fixes the keyboard issues that Waititi seems to be talking about here (although he hasn’t made it clear which model he criticized – maybe he hates the new one too?).

Employed author

George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after receiving an MA in Journalism from the University of Sheffield. Previously, he was tech editor for The National Student and won ‘BBC …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Give us your opinion – send an email to the publisher