AFLW Round 1: Dockers sweep Geelong, Eagles fall in debut clash against Collingwood

Fremantle goalsneak Sabreena Duffy has started four goals to help her lift a 16-point AFLW win over Geelong at Fremantle Oval.

The scores were the same in three-quarters of a time, but Duffy’s fourth goal and a late major for Gemma Houghton sealed the 6.8 (44) to 4.4 (28) victory for 5509 fans on Sunday.

Duffy finished 4.0 out of 12 sales, while Houghton (17 sales, one goal), Kiara Bowers (22 possessions, 14 tackles) and rookie Roxanne Roux were also impressive.

Geelong was well led by Olivia Purcell (27 sales, seven releases), Julia Crockett-Grills (23 assets) and Rebecca Webster.

It was a deserved win from Fremantle, who won the inside 50m by 47-13.

The Dockers suffered a blow when midfielder Stephanie Cain sustained a knee injury in the opening minutes of the game.

Fremantle dominated the early stages, but the cats fought back to take a quarter point lead in a quarter time.

Both teams started two goals each in an entertaining second term with different moments of sparkle.

Camera iconThe Dockers celebrate their first victory over Geelong. Credit: Will Russell / Getty Images

Geelong ahead Richelle Cranston made the most of a quick break by sprinting forward with the ball, handballing against himself to shake defender Evangeline Gooch before he really kicked from 25 meters.

Docker’s debutant Roux produced her own high point with a smart 30m snap.

Fremantle led with only one point during the break, despite dominating the inside 50-8 with 24-8, and the theme continued in the third term while Geelong continued to defend.

The Dockers blew a series of golden chances early in the final term, with Roux and Houghton starting two points each.

But when Duffy grabbed her fourth and Houghton finally found her reach, the game was over.

The vast experience of Collingwood was shown earlier when the outfit of a West Coast Eagles with 10 debutants was slowly dissected into their loss of 27 points in their inaugural AFLW match yesterday in Victoria Park.

A warm start gave the team the hope that they could get upset in an early season, but the midfield of the Magpies star of Jaimee Lambert (18 sales and a goal), Brittany Bonnici and ruck Sharni Layton eventually took control of lead them to a 5.8 (38) 1.5 (11) victory.

The leaders of the Eagles in Captain Emma Swanson (18 divestments) and Dana Hooker (18 divestments and a goal) were excellent as expected, while the first round trotted Imahra Cameron (13 divestments and seven tackles) caused some spark.

But in the end, when the game contributed to the Eagles’ lack of AFLW gaming experience, it began to show and they couldn’t sustain it under pressure from the Magpies, who ruthlessly attacked their defense.

It took only three and a half minutes for the Eagles to influence the competition and it was no surprise that it came from superstar Hooker, who broke through the club’s very first AFLW goal.

Camera icon The Eagles leave the field after losing their debut match against Collingwood. Credit: Michael Willson / AFL Photos / AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Eagles attacked early on, deep in their forward 50, with Cameron showing smooth hands to Hooker, who was not impressed by the heavy traffic and hit the ball on her right boot against the jubilation of her teammates.

The goal of the former Dockers was vital to West Coast’s early confidence, with the team remaining high for the remainder of the first quarter based on their early lead.

The stormy conditions in Victoria Park made it difficult for both teams to perform their skills, but it gave one team an advantage.

West Coast kicked in with the wind in the first quarter and its impact showed early on, with the visitors scoring the only nine within 50s for the quarter.

Unfortunately, the Eagles could not get their advantage with just 1.2 for the quarter and had to pay in the second installment.

Collingwood kicked their first via former rising star winner Chloe Molloy, before opportunistic Lambert took the lead a minute later with a simple goal from the square.

Neither team managed to score against the wind for more than two quarters of an hour, leaving the game on almost a level playing field.

That was until Collingwood captain Stephanie Chiocci made use of a period of dominance to kick a fantastic running goal in the middle of the third term.

This increased the lead of the Magpies to 12 points and with a quarter of the wind behind their back, it questioned the result.

