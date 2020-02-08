AFLW: GWS beats Gold Coast a point in wet weather

Greater Western Sydney took on an expansion club, but there was nothing simple about their grinding victory in the humid conditions.

The 9-8 triumph saw the Giants finally win their first game of an AFLW season after not winning in their other three starts in a tight and controversial fight at Blacktown International Sports Park.

Giant’s head coach Allan McConnell admitted that his side “had a lot of work to do” after summoning a great escape thanks to Aimee Schmidt’s sole goal in the third quarter.

“When you play your first game, you know they’re going to bring warmth,” he said.

“There is a little unknown in terms of what the opposition is going to bring, but beyond that it is good to get a result in the first round that is new to us.

“The girls give me many scoops in my career, including today by winning a game and kicking only one goal.

“The nature of round 1 and the circumstances have hijacked us a bit.”

In their league debut, it was the suns that quickly gained respect in a new environment after checking the first quarter and taking the first blood.

Ex-Giant Brittany Perry returned to Sydney and quietly collected a ground ball in the front half before he could set himself up at 25 meters on the run.

While the weather stopped, the Suns impressed with their lap run and structure behind the ball to limit the Giants to two points.

Former Carlton leader Rebecca Privitelli, who has worked at Giants’ front office last year, was impressed by her disputed marking ability, but could only get one behind her for her efforts after she had pushed her single shot.

Suns ruck Lauren Bella competed well against two tooth Giants dup Jessica Allen and Erin McKinnon while the new children took a six point lead in the first break.

The expected rain began to fall early in the second quarter as the Suns structure continued to ward off Giants attacks.

Suns-debutant Jade Pregelj had a shot from the goal while Giants-maintainer Tanya Hetherington was strongly behind the ball.

The Suns took a six-point lead at rest, but it was the Giants who dominated the third quarter.

The inner midfield combination of Alyce Parker and Alicia Eva began to prevail over the coalface when the Giants won the territorial battle, locking the ball within 50 without much reward.

As the intensity increased, it was Aimee Schmidt, player of the fourth year, who seized the opportunity.

At 30 meters from the target, she sent the stairs home while the rain kept tumbling toward Blacktown.

Trailing 9-8 at the final pause, Suns coach David Lake sent full forward and Captain Leah Kaslar to the center for the center jump.

The movement almost paid off when a fearless Kaslar threw its weight around the entire quarter when the Suns tilted one more time with their first win.

A quarter played largely between the arches in front of a crowd of 1540, the Suns moved forward in the last minutes of the quarter but were unable to generate clean within 50 entries, as the siren sounded with the expansion club shunning a point for a historical victory.

Parker, Eva, Privitelli and McKinnon were all impressive in the Giants 9-8 victory, while experienced AFLW duo Sam Virgo, Leah Kaslar and Jamie Stanton were in charge of the Suns.

. [TagsToTranslate] Sport