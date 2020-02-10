AFL football boss Steve Hocking says competition “all ears” for future name change of men’s competition for AFLM

The AFL says it is open to future debate about changing the name of the men’s competition to AFLM to reflect the women’s AFLW competition.

Hocking said the competition would be open to a name change if a supporter were to act.

Women’s pioneer Susan Alberti this morning greeted the potential move a “no-brainer”.

About the Outer Sanctum podcast, Hocking said: “There are a whole series of things that we unpack just like they were because of 160 years of football and I think that’s OK. I don’t think we’re going over the fence have to look at each other and say whether we should add another initial to something, but if it is something that comes forward in time, we are all ears to AFL. “

Hocking and AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone were asked when the competition would commit to “formally renaming the AFLM of the men’s competition”.

Livingstone initially replied: “That is a very good question. Can we accept it in advance and return it to AFL House?”

She added later: “It is actually a very interesting thought process, because when I am internal, I take the time to say AFL men’s competition when I speak and I say AFLW because I know that the AFL is the NSO or the NSO national sports organization. “

Former vice-president of Western Bulldogs Alberti, a pioneer in women’s football, said: “It’s a no-brainer. I would support it. There may be some confusion with AFL and AFLW. We have the men and the women So why not?

“It is important to distinguish between the two competitions.”

Alberti added: “What I also notice is that those clubs with female teams are increasing their membership. I knew that would happen. With the men with their own title and the women with their title, I have no problems with it “

