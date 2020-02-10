Afghans celebrate “Skateistan” victory at the Oscars

Afghans visited social media on Monday to celebrate rare good news for the war-torn country after the film “Learn Skateboarding in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)” about girl skateboarding won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short took home at the Academy Awards.

Skateistan is an international non-profit organization that uses skateboarding and education to empower children. It works in countries like Afghanistan, Southeast Asia and South Africa, where more than 2500 people are trained and educated. Of 2500, almost 50% are girls. With its innovative programs Outreach, Skate and Create, Back-to-School, Drop-In and Youth Leadership, the organization wants to give children the opportunity to become leaders for a better world. Skateistan has skate schools in Kabul and Mazar Shareef in Afghanistan.

Girls in Afghanistan learn how to skate on a skateboard and they find it very amusing and find a rare sense of freedom in one of the most conservative societies in the world.

I’m excited!!! I am very happy that “Learn to Skateboard in a War Zone” (if you are a girl) won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2020. The filming took place during my tenure as Skateistan-Kabul 2016-2019 and I am proud and honored to have paved the way for it! pic.twitter.com/I92lOlZ5ip

– Soroush Kazemi (@KazemiSoroush), February 10, 2020

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” shows how the international charity Skateistan is trying to teach young Afghan girls how to skateboard in an ultra-conservative country where few women are encouraged to play sports.

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (if you’re a girl) is a short or documentary film made in 2019 by Carol Dysinger. It is based on the role of Skateistan in educating girls in war-torn Afghanistan, how to read, write and skate. The main purpose of the organization is to encourage the girls to express their opinions and feel their presence.

The film follows a group of young girls registered for nonprofits who gain confidence and courage as they learn to skate on ramps and quarter pipes in Kabul amid frequent militant attacks and suicide bombings.

“Proud of them. We are proud of my sisters. I wish our champions continued success,” wrote Afghan Facebook user Sodaba Samadi.

“Congratulations to our brave girls! This is a proud moment for all Afghan GIRLS! They face tough realities of everyday cruel life in a war zone, but keep moving forward! Afghan journalist Shaista Sadat Lameh added.

A great article from @outdoor_journal about the new @ Skateistan documentation. Try it out and watch the film! https://t.co/cxVcaf5SiV

– Tony Hawk Foundation (@THF) February 7, 2020

“So many congratulations … We would like to see Afghan skateboard players soon with the world champions,” tweeted Yonus Popalzay.

The director of the film, Carol Dysinger, also emphasized the plight of Afghan women in her victory speech.

“This film is my love letter to the brave girls of this country,” Dysinger praised the teachers from her own life and those of Skateistan in Kabul.

“You teach girls the courage to raise your hand, to say that I am here, I have something to say and I will take this ramp – do not try to stop me!”

