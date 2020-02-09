Adelaide ruck Jess Foley says that Anne Hatchard was at a different level during the record-breaking AFLW game

Smelling crows Jess Foley has praised the development of midfielder Anne Hatchard after placing a new mark for most sales in an AFLW match in round 1 against Brisbane Lions.

Ruck Jess Foley said that Hatchard – who overhauled her diet over the course of 18 months and perfected her footy skills – was incredible as she headed for a record-breaking 35 sales (18 spades, 17 handballs, nine mark, one hit) ) and six tackles).

In the process, Hatchard defeated teammate Ebony Marinoff’s previous record of 33 hits in round 3 last year against Geelong.

“They played at a different level,” said Foley of the subdued Adelaide changers after the game.

“But we knew it was coming, she looked so fit, she did so much work out of season, so we expected that to happen.”

Camera icon Anne Hatchard shoots out a handball during Adelaide’s Round 1 loss against Brisbane Lions. Credit: AAP

Hatchard said about her efforts: “I think it’s pretty cool, coming from season one where I haven’t really touched the ball, getting a little fitter and running around midfield is pretty cool, but in the end we have losses.”

Brisbane started the game with two quick goals and limited the Crows forward movement when it started raining, leaving the reigning prime ministers scoreless until the middle of the second term.

In the end, those two early goals were the difference.

“We were a little disappointed at the start of our game and the way we came out of the game we thought they looked like us in the first five minutes … but at the same time we had a lot to work on and there were a lot of positive points in the game, “said Foley.

“We can be sad for a day, but then we go back to work.”

Foley, whose 24 hit-outs were important to Adelaide, said that what was pleasing from the Crows perspective was the improvement around the game during the game, the defense that was under pressure from Lions and the seven debutants who will all are the better for their first run.

Foley said for sure that the slippery conditions made it more difficult for the traveling crows who hadn’t made much preparation due to wet weather in the preseason.

But she said the party would get many positive points from their 13-point loss to the lions.

“Of course there are many things to work on today and sometimes you can only see all the areas that you miss when you start playing games,” she said.

“There were many positive points and I think we are all looking forward to coming out again next week.”

It is also a relief that the club came through the game without adding new names to the injury list.

“Given the situation we were in this week to bring in top-up players, we can no longer afford injuries,” Foley said.

“Especially if we can keep a relatively similar group together and get a few people back from an injury in the coming weeks, that will help us.”

But coach Matthew Clarke used his extensive injury list (he only had 21 of his 30 players fit for round one) as an excuse for the loss.

“In general, injuries had very little to do with that outcome,” he said.

“(Brisbane) just played a very good game, especially the circumstances really well.

“We were sometimes second to the ball.”

.