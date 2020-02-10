Add first non-profit tee golf to Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The first tee from West Michigan expands to Kalamazoo County, the youth golf program announced Monday.

Backed by a partnership with the Kalamazoo Junior Golf Association and the city of Kalamazoo, new programs will start in the spring of 2021 on the Red Arrow, Eastern Hills and Milham Park golf courses. Organizers expect to attract more than 500 members every year within two years.

The First Tee was launched in Grand Rapids in 2011 and already has 1200 children involved in programs on 15 golf courses in the provinces of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon. It is intended to help children from 7 to 17 years of age to build character and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

The organization holds a meet-and-greet event from 5 p.m. in the Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation Building on Homer Stryker Field on Mills Avenue. until 7 pm March 11. People who want to be present are asked to visit RSVP The website of The First Tee or call 616,208,1177.

