Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal to play Gladys Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic

Maggie Gyllenhaal will shine as Gladys Presley in Biopic by Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley.

The 42-year-old actress has been cast as Elvis’ mother in the upcoming biopic, who will tell the story of the iconic musician.

She plays with Austin Butler, who plays the hit maker ‘Suspicious Minds’.

Austin was previously announced to have played the lead role after beating Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller, all of whom were tested for the role for the role.

It was recently revealed that 21-year-old Australian actress Olivia will play DeJonge Priscilla Presley, who was married to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll from 1967 to 1973,

In a statement, Luhrmann said: “Olivia is able to manifest the complex depth and presence that Priscilla Presley has made an icon in itself. She is an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s [Butler] Elvis.”

Luhrmann directs the film and wrote the script with Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker said earlier that he would like to hire a relatively unknown actor to play the late ‘Hound Dog’ hit maker – who died on his estate in 1977 at the age of 42 Graceland.

Speaking of the casting, Luhrmann said earlier: “I knew I couldn’t make this movie if the casting wasn’t quite right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor who could evoke the unique natural movement and vocal qualities of this matchless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.

“Through a journey of extensive screen tests and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Tom Hanks is currently on board to play Presley’s former manager Colonel Tom Parker, who saw Elvis’s talent in the early 1950s and initially helped him with bookings and promotion before he became his manager.

He then arranged the music legend’s deal with RCA, and the singer’s first single with the “Heartbreak Hotel” label put him on the path to superstarhood after it was released in January 1956.

The yet to be named biopic is scheduled for release on October 1, 2021, and Luhrmann would like to start producing the project later this year.

