Activist turns to technology to curb gun violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A group of basic activists use technology to curb a vicious circle of violence in downtown Grand Rapids.

“I have lost some friends and family through violence and I am passionate about seeing real change for the children, the youth,” Ricardo O’Neal, co-creator of the Silence Violence Project, told news 8.

The group’s mission is to dampen gunfire and promote peace.

“The key ideas about the project were really that we found a way to come together as a community to silence the commotion in violence,” O’Neal said.

Using virtual reality, the team creates simulated experiences designed to show children from 10 to 17 years how they can combat violence in their lives and communities. The goal is to offer alternative youth alternatives and to help them find a better future.

“If they went through abuse, experienced a trauma themselves or experienced violence, we want them to know that you can get out,” said Brandi Belli, Silence Violence project manager. “We want them to know that there are people here who are willing to be there for them, to help them understand what they are going through.

Organizers said that young people from the NAACP Youth Council will implement the VR scenarios, teach children how to respond when exposed to a gun, how to talk to the police and how to escalate what could become a violent altercation.

“This program offers perspective that many people would not consider,” said Malik Robinson, who is a member of the NAACP Youth Council. “It shows that change is possible through cooperation, through trust.”

The group plans to reach children in schools, churches and the Grand Rapids Police Department this spring. For 90 days, the program member will meet children for two hours two days a week to discuss the simulated experiences.

Silence Violence is set to watch and discuss the program at 6 p.m. Monday at the Grand Rapids Center For Community Transformation.

“Our change may not happen tomorrow, anyway, but if we can help an army of 10 to 17 year olds to think differently year after year, it’s a generation change,” O’Neal said.

