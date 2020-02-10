Active vs. passive speakers: what’s the difference? Which one is better?

In its simplest form, conventional stereo hi-fi systems consist of a source component, an integrated amplifier and a pair of passive speakers. Pretty easy, isn’t it?

However, if you split the signal path, it can be divided into a larger number of different sections, most of which are grouped together in this simple configuration.

Passive speakers

In this case, the crossover network does not require a power source and is therefore considered passive

First, there is a source component, namely the kit that plays the music. This can be a CD player, a music streamer, a turntable, or even a computer or phone. Next we have a preamp section that switches between the sources and controls the volume level.

If you have a turntable, you will also need a phono stage to increase the output power of your cassette to line level and equalize the signal before feeding it to the preamp circuit (we omitted the phono stage for clarity) simple).

Now you need muscle, something that picks up the line-level signal from the preamplifier and increases it so that two speakers can be driven – welcome the power amplifier. However, this is not directly connected to the drive units of your speaker.

Its output must go through a crossover filter network that splits the signal into only high frequencies (to the tweeter) in a two-way speaker and everything else for the larger mid / bass unit.

If you have a three-way speaker, the crossover divides the sound into three parts – treble, mid and bass. This crossover network does not require a power source and is considered passive in this sense. This is more or less the signal path in a conventional passive configuration.

Active speakers

A more accurate filter network delivers a more integrated sound

In an active system, things are the same until after the preamp phase. The signal from the preamplifier goes into an active crossover network. While this does the same job as the crossover in the passive configuration, it works at line level (around 2 V) and not at speaker level (usually 15-35 V).

If you work with lower signal levels, the components used can be optimized for precision rather than resilience. Such a design would normally use active components and some form of signal processing (whether digital or not) in more sophisticated products to get the most out of the drive units.

The result is a filter network that (potentially) works much more accurately and delivers a more integrated and optimized sound.

Each separate frequency band of this line level signal is then sent to a dedicated power amplifier which feeds as many drive units as are responsible for the delivery of these frequencies.

Which one is better?

The active crossover design is less prone to distortion

On paper, active speakers have a number of advantages. Their crossover design gives the developer much greater control over the signal and is far less susceptible to loss and distortion compared to a passive filter alternative.

Since the power amplification is integrated in the design, it can be optimized for a specific drive unit. Since it is normally built into the box, no long speaker cables are required between the two cables, which prevents cable distortion or loss. Simply put, there is more grip and better control.

These advantages seem to give active speakers a generous advantage, but there are disadvantages as well. There are not many speaker manufacturers who can make a gain. Therefore, the usual way is to buy modules from an OEM supplier. In principle there is nothing to complain about, but when it comes to implementation, things often remain incomplete. The result is that the sound performance of the final active speaker is rarely as good as it could be.

Active speakers also suffer from the perceived value in the workshop. Their electronics are usually hidden, but there is an obvious price premium over similar looking passive alternatives. Split the cost and it usually turns out that the active option is the cheapest way, since it consists of multiple power amplifiers – a simple two-way speaker still needs four mono power amplifiers – while a passive set with a single one needs stereo amplifiers to work its four drive units.

Active designs also limit the number of possible upgrades. Not only can you change the power amps, you have to get the whole lot going. This leaves less scope for enthusiasts to mix and match. You either accept the combination of the amplifier and speakers as a whole, or you don’t.

Active or driven?

The ATC SCM40s are both active and active speakers

Although all active speakers are considered active, not all active speakers should be considered active.

The difference is that an active loudspeaker has the same signal path as a passive loudspeaker, but the amplification (often both preamplifier and power amplifier) ​​is hidden in one of the loudspeaker housings. There will also be a speaker cable connection between the master speaker (with the gain) and the slave partner (passive).

Most affordable, self-powered models use such a configuration. Such an approach has some of the advantages of truly active operation, but few of the technical advantages.

Acoustic energy AE1 active …

Dali Oberon 5 Floor Standing …