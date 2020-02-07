Accubits launches the world’s first blockchain satellite for businesses

Accubit’s Chainsat project is expected to cost $ 1.2 million

The satellite helps establish secure communication between its nodes

Accubits is in talks with SpaceX for launch in 2021

Blockchain startup Accubits Technologies, based in the U.S. and India, has announced plans to launch the world’s first enterprise blockchain satellite, Chainsat. The entire project will cost approximately $ 1.2 million.

As part of the mission, Kerala-based Accubits will send a 12kg Earth-based satellite (LEO) in the first quarter of 2021 to create a blockchain ledger for businesses that will provide a secure transaction network for financial and IoT systems next generation.

The company is currently in talks with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for the satellite launch vehicle.

Speak with Inc42, Aharsh MS, co-founder and CMO, said Accubits: “It is inherently decentralized and the internet does not meet most of the blockchain requirements – as required by companies. Chainsat will fix this problem by enabling a network-independent blockchain transaction network that bypasses the terrestrial Internet. “

Accubits Technologies was founded in 2012 by Anand S, Ditto PS, Jithin VG and Aharsh MS and is an AI and blockchain-focused startup with offices in the United States, India and Dubai. The company develops a blockchain-as-a-service platform in areas ranging from fashion technology to complex CRM systems.

However, the main areas of application for Accubits include finance, retail, supply chain and manufacturing. The startup has also launched several products, namely iCosys, reinsurance and BaaS solutions.

Chainsat: why a blockchain satellite?

When asked, the MS replied that the different regulations in different countries make it difficult to use the Internet via a secure channel. Chainsat is aiming to communicate with the satellite based on UHF telemetry with 115 Kbit / s data and an S-band payload transmitter with up to 5 Mbit / s data and an experimental X-band transmitter with up to 150 Mbit / s data based. The satellite has an integrated data storage capacity of 4 TB in hard-memory modules.

The Chainsat mission was recently unveiled during the Space Technology Conclave. Accubits CEO Jithin VG said at the event: “To get the maximum benefit from blockchain technology, it is necessary to securely exchange data between organizations while complying with data protection regulations. However, they are currently limited to the lack of a secure transaction network. We believe Chainsat could solve this problem and take the enterprise blockchain applications to the next level. “

author

An electronics engineer became a business journalist Blogger | Avid Reader. Previously he was associated with Network18, Clean India Journal and Mudra Communications and has written on various topics including cryptocurrency, policy related issues, blockchain, investment goals, technology and other startup related issues.