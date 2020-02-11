The auditor general of Australia will be the first to shed light on the controversial “sport rock” arrangement during a public scandal investigation.

The Auditor General found flagrant political barrage of pigs in the Community Sport Infrastructure Grant Program.

A senate committee will open an investigation into the $ 100 million scheme on Thursday.

Commissioners also want to hear from sports clubs whose applications have been rejected.

The grants found by the auditor general were awarded by the Morrison government on the basis of color-coded election margins.

Scott Morrison, however, rejected his findings.

The head of his own department, who is also his former chief of staff, found that the auditor general was wrong.

According to the prime minister, Phil Gaetjens found “no basis for the suggestion that political considerations were the most important determining factor”.

The committee wants Mr Gaetjens to appear at the public hearing to explain how he came to this conclusion.

His report has not been released.

The committee will investigate the role of former sports minister Bridget McKenzie, who resigned because of the sport affair.

It will also examine the role of the offices of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister, as well as any external parties, in determining the distribution of grants.

