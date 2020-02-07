According to Vivaldi’s founder, Google’s vision of the future is hot waste

Jon von Teztschner, founder of Opera and Vivaldi, has thrown industry hype about a future in which search is integrated into all apps.

When he thought about the likelihood of this prediction – and the subsequent fall of the browser – he threw some shadow over the big boys of the Internet.

“I mean, they call their browser Chrome! In their view, it shouldn’t be visible. That was their official stance. So you’re basically saying that your goal will be achieved, ”Teztschner told Trusted Reviews when he spoke about the possible demise of the traditional browser.

He believes that browsers will remain necessary if we want to have control over how we access the Internet. And according to the current Vivaldi CEO, a Google backlash could be just around the corner when people prepare to collect data.

“Our big competitors say that they can provide great services based on all of their data – but in reality, they don’t need all of that data to deliver the services, and they’re not that great, either,” says Jon.

He also believes that the reason these services are not great is because of this data collection revenue model. “It influences decisions – how they create bookmark functions that are barely usable because it enables better monetization.”

Not surprisingly, Jon is interested in contrasting his own browser with those companies that don’t monetize data.

“We hope and believe that a lot of people will use Vivaldi if we grow and find out the word,” he says. “So many big companies go out with their stories about why they need to collect data, and I think it is important that there are others who speak and say differently.”

