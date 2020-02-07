Accel India launches 10-week start-up stack for SaaS entrepreneurs

Founder Stack is a 10-week program for early SaaS startups

Accel India announced the launch of Founder Stack with the plan to prepare entrepreneurs for everything that comes to mind and to learn from the mistakes of others.

In a Medium article, Avinash Raghava from Accel India wrote that Founder Stack’s goal is to only help early founders gain knowledge and clarity for building their startups. You can do this with the help of Accel India and its network of over 140 portfolio companies – without watering down equity.

Raghava stated that the first cohort focused on software as a service startups (SaaS) and called it the Founder Stack for SaaS. Raghava said the cohort was designed as an in-depth program for SaaS founders to spend most of their time gaining knowledge and clarity about their market, revenue opportunities, and long-term plans without worrying about infrastructure, resources, and knowledge ,

The core of the program is to enable founders to learn from the journey of SaaS companies, venture capitalists, board members and others into the rapidly developing ecosystem. With the help of SaaS founders, experts and practitioners, the group of investors would like to contribute their knowledge and commitment in phases of risk financing and adaptation to the product market of a startup.

Why founder Stack?

Raghava said SaaS represents a $ 400 billion global opportunity, and the team believes Indian founders have great potential to use this opportunity to build large SaaS startups from India.

“There is access to capital for good ideas, but there is a knowledge and exposure gap in how to build large venture-backed SaaS companies. We meet extraordinary founders who build start-ups with a lot of effort. Their intent is in the right place, but they face the challenge of targeting the right market, bringing the idea to a Product Market Fit (PMF), and identifying sales channels for growth, ”said Raghava.

Accel says SaaS is its strength and wants to help many founders with its decades of expertise.

What is the start-up stack?

Founder Stack is a 10-week program that enables SaaS startups to learn from the biggies of the ecosystem at an early stage without losing equity. Every Thursday, the investor organizes master sessions, roundtables and 1–1 in the Accel Launchpad building in Bengaluru for 10 weeks.

The program also provides access to the infrastructure for the Accel Launchpad (Koramangala) workspace, an INR 1.5 lakh grant, compliance support, exclusive offers, dedicated cloud support, and much more to build your business.

Trainers include Arvind Parthiban and Girish Mathrubootham from Freshworks, Krish Subramanian from ChargeBee, Shekhar Kirani, Anand Daniel etc. from the Accel team and others.

Accel India: The growing portfolio

Accel entered India in 2008 with the acquisition of the Erasmic Venture Fund and has since supported hundreds of companies including BookMyShow, BlackBuck, BlueStone, Flipkart, FreshDesk, Portea, Power2SME, Swiggy and Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap).

In 2016, Accel closed its $ 450 million fund, through which the company invested in the e-commerce giant Flipkart and the food aggregator Swiggy. The company continued to support Flipkart until Walmart acquired 77% of the company in May 2018 and eventually increased its stake to 81.3%, enabling Accel India to successfully exit the Indian e-commerce giant.

Accel also has the first investor in SaaS unicorn Freshworks. In December 2019, Accel announced the finalization of its $ 550 million fund targeting India and said it would only focus on seed and early stage startups in India. This is Accel’s sixth India-focused fund.

