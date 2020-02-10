Academy Awards 2020: Parasite wins Best Picture at Oscars that make history

The Korean film Parasite has made history today at the 92nd Academy Awards, making it the first non-English-language film to win the coveted Best Picture category.
The critically acclaimed film by Bong Joon Ho also won the prizes for Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film.
The Oscars were the first Academy Awards won by a Korean film.
Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor for his acclaimed portrait in Joker, while Renee Zellweger became the best actress for her role in Judy.
Few categories were more certain in Sunday’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Brad Pitt closed all the award season.
While Pitt (who won the best photo in 2014 for 12 years as a slave, as a producer) has welcomed the public with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he started his remarks about a political note.
“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the accused hearings.
“I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”
Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles.
“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said.
“Isn’t that the truth?”
Most early prizes went according to predictions, including Laura Dern who won for her performance as divorce lawyer in the marriage story of Noah Baumbach.
Dern accepted her first Oscar and thanked her present parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”
For the 87th time this year no women were nominated for the best director, a subject that was interwoven with the entire ceremony – and even with the clothing of some attendees.
Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).
In winning the best-adapted scenario for his Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”
“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.
“Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir only became the third woman to ever win the best original score.
“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music open, please speak,” said Gudnadottir.
“We need to hear your voices.”
NOMINESE AND WINNERS
BEST PHOTO
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER
ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTRES IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Wedding Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
ORIGINAL SHARP PLAY
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, wedding story
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite – WINNER
ADJUSTED SCREEN PLAY
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, little women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, the lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917 – WINNER
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ANIMATED FUNCTION
How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
