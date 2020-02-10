Academy Awards 2020: Parasite wins Best Picture at Oscars that make history

The Korean film Parasite has made history today at the 92nd Academy Awards, making it the first non-English-language film to win the coveted Best Picture category.

The critically acclaimed film by Bong Joon Ho also won the prizes for Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film.

The Oscars were the first Academy Awards won by a Korean film.

Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor for his acclaimed portrait in Joker, while Renee Zellweger became the best actress for her role in Judy.

Few categories were more certain in Sunday’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Brad Pitt closed all the award season.

While Pitt (who won the best photo in 2014 for 12 years as a slave, as a producer) has welcomed the public with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he started his remarks about a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the accused hearings.

“I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said.

“Isn’t that the truth?”

Most early prizes went according to predictions, including Laura Dern who won for her performance as divorce lawyer in the marriage story of Noah Baumbach.

Dern accepted her first Oscar and thanked her present parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

For the 87th time this year no women were nominated for the best director, a subject that was interwoven with the entire ceremony – and even with the clothing of some attendees.

Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

In winning the best-adapted scenario for his Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

“Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir only became the third woman to ever win the best original score.

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music open, please speak,” said Gudnadottir.

“We need to hear your voices.”

NOMINESE AND WINNERS

BEST PHOTO

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER

ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRES IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Wedding Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

ORIGINAL SHARP PLAY

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, wedding story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite – WINNER

ADJUSTED SCREEN PLAY

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, little women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, the lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917 – WINNER

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ANIMATED FUNCTION

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

