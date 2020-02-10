Academy Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscars speech with a vegan theme

Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix used his acceptance speech to launch a vegan-themed tirade that complained about the artificial insemination of cows and the use of milk on “grains and coffee”.

Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his role as a comedian who was destined to become a super villain in Joker. It was his first Oscar and fourth nomination.

Widely praised for performances in films ranging from Gladiator to Johnny Cash’s biopic Walk the Line, a victory for the best actor had proved elusive for Phoenix.

In his speech, Phoenix said he felt “so much gratitude,” but did not feel superior to any of his co-nominees – or anyone in the room.

“And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I would be without, “he said.

“But I think the biggest gift it has given me, and many people in this industry is the ability to use our vote for the voiceless.”

Phoenix then spoke about injustice and said that many “are guilty of a self-centered worldview, and we believe that we are the center of the universe.”

“We feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, although her cries for fear are undeniable,” he said.

“Then we take her milk that is intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and breakfast cereals.

“We fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something; to give up something.

“But people at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop, and implement change systems that benefit all conscious beings and the environment.”

Phoenix finished his speech by quoting his brother River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993.

“When he was 17, my brother [River] wrote this text. He said “will come to the rescue with love and peace,” said Phoenix.

Phoenix was seen as the leader for the prize on its way to Sunday’s ceremony.

Joker also won the best original Oscar score.

He becomes the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the notorious villain of DC Comics. Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for playing the Joker in The Dark Knight in 2008.

