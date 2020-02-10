Academy Awards 2020: Eminem deserves standing ovation for Lose Yourself performances – but the Oscars audience was stunned

Eminem has shocked the Hollywood elite with a gripping performance of his iconic hit Lose Yourself – even earned a standing ovation from the Oscars audience.

The interpretation came 17 years after the song claimed the Academy Award for the best original song, although the rapper struck the ceremony famously in 2003.

And it seemed that those in the audience were hardly prepared for what they were about to experience.

Many simply looked bewildered by the turn of procedures, which came after a montage of songs from famous movies.

The job was masterfully rolled out by the 47-year-old – although the real winners were the crowd.

Even with the mixed reaction in the Dolby Theater, a standing ovation followed the show. But those who followed at home quickly relieved Twitter with their own questions.

The man himself also went to social media to thank the Academy for giving him a second crack after he decided to skip the 2003 event when his song would have needed censoring.

“Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for having me @ TheAcademy,” he tweeted, adding that he was sorry it took me so long to get there.

It was a busy short period for the rapper. Last month he dropped the surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By.

