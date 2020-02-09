“About some toys, my brother was shot?” – Raw Story

Dr. Carlos Chapa was taken into a gunfight in a Dave, Busters in Dallas, Texas Sunday afternoon when two people fought for a stuffed animal, the DFW CBS partner reported.

In what has become increasingly common, a dispute was decided by guns when two arguing groups waged their fight outside. The second was abandoned, a group turned and opened fire.

“So I pick him up and drag him all the way around the building, around the corner and everything … tore his pants, took off my belt, wrapped him around his thigh because I saw that he had been hit in the leg,” said Dr. Chapa’s brother Emiliana.

He then wrapped his brother’s leg and lifted it until the ambulance arrived.

A person involved in the fight approached the two men to apologize.

“I tell him:” Right now it’s not the time you need to speed up that tongue because … you apologize, are you the one? “Chapa recalled.” He was like, “No, they were aiming at me,” and then he said it was all about a stupid animal … Stuffed animal, toy. So I say to him: “You tell me about some toys, my brother was shot?”

A suspect has been arrested, although their name has not been released.

Texas legalized open-carry last year, allowing anyone to carry an open gun without a permit.

