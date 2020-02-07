About Eats Acquisition affects jobs for 245 employees

163 of these employees work for Uber Eats India in Hyderabad

The company has given these employees the opportunity to apply for other positions at Uber

It also helps employees find jobs in other companies

At a time when layoffs affect numerous companies in India and around the world, 245 Uber Eats India employees are just around the corner after Zomato acquired the company last month.

According to a report by The News Minute, the positions of these employees will be terminated by March 2020. Of these 245 employees, 163 work for Uber Eats India in Hyderabad. In addition, Uber has given these employees the opportunity to apply for other positions at Uber or to find a new job with the help of the company.

Employees who do not get a job at Uber or another company by March will receive severance payments from the company. “These employees have the opportunity to apply again for vacancies at Uber. In fact, some have already received offers for roles in India and around the world, ”a Uber spokesman said.

Uber Eats India employees in leadership positions, analytics, customer support, and social media teams were informed of this release on January 21.

On the other hand, Zomato caused a sensation with the acquisition of Uber Eats India. Uber has also become a Zomato shareholder as it has acquired a 9.6% stake in the company as part of this transaction.

Uber had already started Uber Eats Indian Operations in India in 2017. At that time, the food aggregator had entered into a partnership with over 200 restaurants. By the time of the acquisition, it had expanded to over 30 cities across India.

However, the platform had become a losing deal for Uber. According to the Ministry of Business Affairs, Uber Eats is expected to report a loss of INR 762.5 million (USD 107.6 million) between August 2019 and December 2019. Uber also predicted a higher operating loss of INR 2,197 million ($ 309.6 million) over the same five-month period.

In November 2019, Uber announced that even the company’s food delivery arm, UberEats, grew 10.7% worldwide. Without the figures from Uber Eats India, however, this could have been much higher.

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him (email protected)