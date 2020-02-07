Abort the road toll for Australia 2019

NATIONAL ROAD TOLL BREAK DOWNLOAD 2019:

* The national toll was 1188 in 2019, against 1135 in 2018.

* 352 in NSW, compared to 347 in 2018

* 268 in Victoria, an increase compared to 213 in 2018

* 217 in Queensland, compared to 245 in 2018

* 114 in South Australia, compared to 80 in 2018

* 163 in Western Australia, compared to 158 in 2018

* 32 in Tasmania, compared to 33 in 2018

* 36 in the Northern Territory, compared to 50 in 2018

* 6 in the Australian Capital Territory, a decrease compared to 9 in 2018

* Of the national toll were 573 drivers, 206 passengers, 159 pedestrians, 208 motorcyclists and 39 cyclists.

* The Northern Territory had the highest number of road deaths per capita at 14.64 for every 100,000 people

South Australia recorded the largest increase in 2018 with a jump of 42.5 percent.

(Source: Australian Automobile Association)

