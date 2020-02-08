ABC News moderators destroyed for hosting the “Warren debate” while the men yell at each other – Raw Story

The moderators of Friday night’s New Democratic Party debate in New Hampshire were slammed for ignoring Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The debate was moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis from ABC News. Additional questions were asked by Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez from WMUR-TV.

Politico reporter Alex Thompson placed a graph with the candidate’s speaking time 85 minutes in the debate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had spoken for nearly thirteen minutes, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke for more than twelve minutes and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke for more than 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) – the only two women on stage – spoke eight and a half minutes and less than eight minutes respectively.

Here are some of what people said by how the ABC News moderators chose to focus the debate:

Great gap between Warren and Klobuchar and the other top three candidates in speaking time.

Gee, what do Warren and Klobuchar have in common? https://t.co/s8iJjCeFx7

– Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) 8 February 2020

Can we hear more from Elizabeth Warren, please? She is looking forward to all the screams. # DemDebate

– Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 8, 2020

It is the Erase Warren debate https://t.co/YOaPDC8KRn

– Markos Moulitsas (@markos) 8 February 2020

Hello moderators, you know, @ewarren is also on stage tonight …

– Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) February 8, 2020

Warren has the most comprehensive drug policy plan in the field, so this would be a good time for the moderators to stop pretending they can’t see her light up.

– Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) 8 February 2020

Why do the moderators ignore the women on stage, especially Warren? Steyer was able to talk more than Warren when Warren is in third place. This is sexism in the media, through which the female candidates are heard. And I’m not here for this. #DemDebate

– Sara Ackerman 🐺🗽 (@saramikaila) 8 February 2020

Have the moderators forgot that Elizabeth Warren is on stage? #DemDebate

– Thor Benson (@thor_benson) 8 February 2020

