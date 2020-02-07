A sustainability-oriented ecosystem of entrepreneurs

SaaS unicorns such as Zoho and Freshworks live in Tamil Nadu

According to Reihem Roy, partner of Omnivore, the startups in Tamil Nadu are generally very strong economically

IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Nasscom, has recently emerged as a leading pioneer in TN

Tamil Nadu is a leader in factories and industrial workers due to its rich manufacturing base for automobiles and auto components. These traditional state industries have also influenced the growth of startups in Tamil Nadu. According to Rajmanohar Somasundaram, CEO of Aquaconnect, the Tamil Nadu government does not recognize the potential of smaller companies such as new age startups in the face of such manufacturing capabilities.

“The state government would rather invest large ticket sizes in an automobile plant in Chennai than in a startup. They lack the bigger vision that a small startup could one day offer 10,000 job opportunities, much like someone like Paytm or Flipkart did, ”said Somasundaram.

The Tamil Nadu government only launched its startup and innovation policy in 2019. The policy was introduced with the aim of directly and indirectly creating 100,000 highly qualified jobs in the startup ecosystem by 2023. Tamil Nadu Startup Fund of Funds with a corpus of 250 Cr (USD 21 million) for investments in startups.

Chennai has become a hub for software-as-a-service startups with success stories like Zoho, Freshworks, Orangescape and many others. This SaaS revolution has also set the pace for other up-and-coming startups from the state.

“While things like high-burn models and consumer-oriented models have become popular. In the case of Chennai, at both Zoho and Freshworks, there has been a long tradition of offering high quality value-added services from Chennai, ”said Reihem Roy, partner in an Agritech-based venture fund, Omnivore.

He added that one thing that distinguishes Tamil Nadu entrepreneurs is their focus on sustainability. Tamil Nadu startups may not grow as quickly as startups in other parts of the country, but the profitability of their units is ultimately very strong.

As one of the major cities in India, Chennai is the most important startup center in Tamil Nadu and the center for startups in other cities when it comes to accessing a good talent pool. However, startups told us that hiring top management was a challenge as most seasoned professionals prefer to be based in Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

Prominent startups in the state

Chennai is known as the SaaS capital of the Indian startup ecosystem, thanks in part to successful entrepreneurs such as Sridhar Vembu, Girish Mathrubootham, Suresh Sambandam, Vinod Muthukrishnan and Krish Subramanian. However, there are also a number of other logistics, Agritech and Deeptech startups that have made a name for themselves in the Tamil Nadu startup ecosystem. Some prominent startups from Tamil Nadu are:

Bank Bazaar

BankBazaar is a fintech marketplace founded in 2008 by Adhil Shetty, Arjun Shetty and Rati Shetty. The company offers a wide range of financial products from most Indian public and private banks, NBFCs and insurance companies.

Orange landscape:

OrangeScape was founded in 2003 by Suresh Sambandam and is a SaaS-based platform for workflow and business process automation at company level. The company claims to have more than 10,000 customers in 120 countries.

WayCool:

WayCool was founded in July 2015 by Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari and is an omnichannel distribution company for fresh products. It sells fruit, vegetables and other products from its own agriculture to local shops and modern retail stores. The company claims to distribute 250 tons of products, staple foods, and dairy products to over 8,000 customers through its sales channels every day.

FR8:

FR8 was founded in 2016 by Vasanth Immanuel and Jayendran Panneerselvam and is a technology-driven logistics service provider that offers long-distance transport solutions for large companies, SMEs and the agribusiness ecosystem. It also acts as an online marketplace that helps consumers move truckloads between cities.

Enabler in the state

Tamil Nadu was named as an emerging state in the 2018 DPIIT startup ranking. Various support networks and investors have established themselves in the state to promote the state’s startup ecosystem. The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) is the hub of the state government’s startup policy and is working on various pilot projects to understand the country’s ecosystem trends.

The growth of startups in Chennai will significantly determine the long-term success of the startup ecosystem. Among the other top hubs in the Indian startup ecosystem, investment in Chennai’s startup ecosystem is declining faster. This can be seen from the fact that both the value of the financing amount and the number of financing transactions decrease at a negative rate (2015-2019) of 9% and 14%.

The state’s prominent makers include Nasscom 1000 Startups, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), CII (Confederation of Indian Industries), EDII, the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, TVS Capital and Chennai Angels.

In our future articles, we’ll look more closely at the Enabler ecosystem in Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu, which has led to the rise of the startup ecosystem in the state. After the government finally introduced a startup policy last year, investor and startup activity in Tamil Nadu is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, led by the success of startups that have already achieved unicorn status.

author

A software engineer from Amity University, Noida. Upon graduation, she was part of a 14-month grant for Communication for Social Change and Media Rights – Ideosync Unesco India Fellow (IUIF). You can write to them (email protected)