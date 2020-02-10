A dog that got out of hand “went into hiding” after Belmont cheating left the man with nasty injuries

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

An older man who was attacked yesterday afternoon by a dog in Belmont says the animal was no longer under control.

The 74-year-old was pulled out of his house and neighbors say this is not the first time it has happened.

Residents on Raleigh Street say they cannot do simple things, such as checking their mail for fear that the dog will attack.

From his hospital bed – through his cousin – Omar Musa says he thought the dog would kill him yesterday.

He was bitten on his leg and pulled to the ground.

Mr. Musa says he tried to stop the attack by putting his phone in the dog’s mouth – but it kept biting him.

Mr. Musa walked to a family member’s house just a few doors from his home and across the street from where the dog lives.

The people living with the dog told 7NEWS that it attacked yesterday because Mr. Musa threw a rock at her the last time she bit it.

Neighbors say that the dog is always outside and is often aggressive towards them.

It is the third Mr. Musa who has been attacked outside his home.

“He was very aggressive,” said Mr. Musa, speaking through his nephew.

“The dog didn’t listen to anyone. Even the owner. “

Rangers say they can’t find the dog named Bunta. 7NEWS has been told that her owners are trying to hide her in a friend’s house.

