90s survival horror-inspired ‘Heaven Dust’ hits Steam and Nintendo Switch February 27th

If you want to know more about survival horror (who doesn’t), Indienova and the developer One Gruel Studio have a pleasure for you in the form of sky dust, The game will be released on February 27th on Nintendo eShop and Steam. A PlayStation 4 version is currently being developed.

Heaven Dust is “a love letter to the classic survival horror games of the 90s and to all gamers who really love video games.” The story of Heaven Dust makes you wake up in a mansion that was a front for a secret research center, however now zombies and deadly traps are crawling with them. You must escape by “overcoming your fears, collecting items, solving innovative puzzles and revealing the cruel truth”.

