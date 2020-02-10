8 things the XFL’s opening weekend has taught us about the football game (and ourselves)

After 19 long, cold, dark, XFL-less years, the second inaugural weekend of the Xtreme Football League is officially in the books. There were triple reverses and Instagram model QBs. Bob Stoops sniffed the sidelines while guys like this snooped around on Twitter. . .

Like those Spider-Man movies, there was no reboot that nobody asked for, but when the last whistle blew on Sunday, the success was undeniable. The games were fun! The official officers! A few million people tuned in! So what have we learned about the world’s best football competition? What has the world’s best football competition taught us about ourselves? We’ve broken down the weirdest, wildest highlights of the weekend of week 1.2 in an effort to fathom this new, old thing that we call XFL football.

Two headsets are better than one

Jerry Glanville is… wearing two headsets? pic.twitter.com/nODBJxdjoc — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 9, 2020

Close opposing violations and pay your cable bill at the same time. Jer-bear Glanville is TCB.

Hard seltzers are the new Bud Light

Do you remember when Peyton Manning said he was going to drink Budweiser after Super Bowl 50? That was 300 years ago.

Greg Olsen is already better at this than Jason Witten

Docked points for not wearing a LEGO man toupee.

Kickoffs can still be fun

Especially when inspired by Civil War fight reenactments.

Cardale Jones is a restrained legend

Cardale Jones evades for just long enough to find the open man! pic.twitter.com/SqN0g2eFEt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2020

CARDALE JONES HAS THE LAUNCH CODES! 🚀🚀🚀pic.twitter.com/8EZlwugF1b — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2020

Do you remember the quarterback of the third series that led Ohio State to the 2014 National Championship and thereby absolutely destroyed Alabama? Well, he got “MVP” singing halfway through his first ride on Saturday. This guy has had one of the strangest career arches in professional football and that 30 For 30 will someday be very interesting (and a real niche).

Jimmy G is no longer the dreamiest quarterback on earth

That’s Philip Nelson. Philip started on quarterback for the Dallas Renegades this weekend. Your girlfriend is now a fan of the Dallas Renegades.

The commish is the father of Andrew Luck

Happiness at the Roughnecks. You heard it here first.

People watch football anyway. . . for fifteen seconds

The @xfl2020 on ESPN/ABC is off to a strong start! pic.twitter.com/ZjAzmTLmz9 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 10, 2020

The second very first game of the XFL, a 31-19 win for the DC Defenders, attracted 3.3 million viewers. The already defunct AAF attracted 2.9 million eyeballs for its inaugural tip, while the original XFL earned an impressive 9.5 Nielsen rating for its opening weekend. The moral of the story? People love soccer. . . until suddenly they don’t do that anymore.

