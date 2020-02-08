550 anti-government protesters killed in Iraq

Almost 550 Iraqis have been killed in protests since unprecedented anti-government demonstrations broke out in the capital and southern cities in October, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said on Friday.

Anti-government protests in Iraq in October 2019 resulted from criminal neglect of citizenship services, growing unemployment and rampant corruption in the corridors of power. The demonstrators are calling for a complete overhaul of the political system and new elections.

The protests cost Mr. Abdul Mahdi the post of prime minister in early October, but the delay in the elections again caused people to take to the streets. People face the government and the country’s main cities are involved in violent clashes that have taken so many lives.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed that the first protester was shot dead on October 1, but was overcrowded afterwards. Since then, the Commission has repeatedly complained that the authorities have refused their requests for information on deaths, injuries and arrests.

The government-funded commission, which operates independently, was the only source of the death toll until it also came under pressure to stop reporting last year.

It resumed public reporting and told AFP its latest statistics on Friday, showing that 543 people have been killed since October, including 276 in Baghdad alone.

According to the updated list, 17 security forces nationwide are among the dead. The rest are all demonstrators or activists, including 22 murdered.

According to medical sources, up to 30,000 others were injured in the rallies.

Iraqi security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas, smoke bombs, and even machine gun fire to try to disperse the rallies in the capital and the Shiite majority in the south.

The commission found that many of the wounded or killed were shot in live rounds, but the Iraqi government has repeatedly denied that its security forces are shooting at the demonstrators.

Others died when military-grade tear gas canisters pierced their skulls or chests after security forces improperly fired such devices.

The commission did not blame any particular party, but the demonstrators themselves picked out armed factions and the military wings of the political parties alongside the security forces.

For its part, the United Nations has accused unnamed “militias” of a huge campaign of attacks, kidnappings and threats.

The Commission has documented more than 2,700 arrests, of which 328 are still detained. Another 72 Iraqis are believed to have disappeared.

