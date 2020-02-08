500MB of free data from Telkom to apologize

Telkom apologized to subscribers for the network outage on Friday, February 7th, and provided them with 500 MB of free data.

The failure of the Telkom mobile network It started early Friday morning and the downtime affected subscribers for hours.

Several Telkom customers were frustrated with comments about Downdetector and social media.

“You called Telkom and you don’t know that LTE has failed. Apparently there are no complaints – USELESS. The lady says restart your router and take out the SIM card, ”said one user.

Telkom sent a message to users on Saturday that “the network outage affecting services on Friday, February 7, 2020, has been restored.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience and have loaded 500MB of data so you can apologize, thank you or I love you for the one you missed. This only applies to one day, ”said Telkom.

Read now: Telkom cellular network downtime

Subscribe to our daily newsletter