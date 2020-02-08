5 things that Indian SAAS startups can do better to be successful

According to Datalabs from Inc42There are an amazing 8,633 SaaS startups in India. A report released by Google India and Accel Partners says the Indian SaaS industry will be worth an astonishing $ 50 billion by 2025.

From the development of chatbots for companies to the development of cloud management solutions, the SaaS space in India is growing rapidly.

But like any other company, it has a number of challenges. Gaining customers and gaining their trust is no child’s play (given the variety of options customers have to choose from). Consider the following: In 2011, we had 150 digital marketing tools to choose from. In 2018, the list grew to over 7,000 tools.

New companies are emerging faster than ever. The key to success lies in adhering to the basic rule: build a product that offers added value for the lives of customers every day. Here are some key lessons I learned during my entrepreneurial journey.

Think like a scientist – don’t take anything

It is a natural tendency for most of us to assume that we “know” our things. We are designed that way. But it is quite possible that we are wrong.

And then there are pioneers (Freshworks and Zoho) who did something in a certain way that worked for them – but it may not work for everyone.

Yes, I suggest not to rely on gut instincts or unicorns.

The key to solving a problem is to start over the first principle: a basic assumption that cannot be derived further.

The idea is to give up all the prejudices we have. Start with the basic questions: Are we absolutely sure that this is true? Has this been proven?

A well-known example is that of Elon Musk and how he started SpaceX. When he wanted to build missiles in 2001, the first problem was, how much does it currently cost to build a missile?

He started collecting data on how much each part will cost. Eventually Musk found that it only costs 2% of the price of Airbus and Boeing – the only 2 rocket manufacturers in the world at the time. So he got all the parts directly from the manufacturer and built the rocket in-house. Instead of focusing on the current scenario, he developed his own solutions at a tenth of the cost.

Forget the current solutions and assumptions, deconstruct a problem to the most basic level, and create a solution from scratch.

We have to keep asking. Why is that? And why is that?

Many scientists and successful entrepreneurs practice this technique to develop unique theories and ideas. In her words, it is “the ultimate truth”.

Price your product intelligently (do not underestimate)

In SaaS we are as good as the value we deliver to our customers. Buying decisions in a company are made by measuring how effectively the product solves a problem (the time or resources it saves or the process it simplifies). It’s rarely about the price.

It is never a good idea to use pricing as a competitive advantage. If we cut prices to attract customers, it will have a long-term impact on business.

Being an inexpensive product could help to gain initial appeal. A devaluation of the product would also affect the perception of the brand. There are many studies showing that brands are perceived as “second-rate” if they grant too many discounts or sell their products at disposable prices.

If you ever hear from a customer that you are overpriced, it probably means that the value is not enough to calculate this price.

The key should always be: increase your value.

Add more features.

Remove outdated features.

Make your user interface friendlier.

Offer first class customer service.

Don’t reduce your price. It’s just a short-term tactic.

Market like a leader

The best marketers tell stories. A “story” is a language that the audience of a company speaks. It has drama; it evokes emotions; it captivates them.

When Zendesk found out that many people were looking for “Zendesk Alternatives”, they started a fake grunge band called “Zendesk Alternatives”! You bought zendeskalternative.com and hosted a funny video of the upcoming (wrong) band.

They created a whole world around it – the band was on social media on Facebook, Twitter and MySpace and they were listed in the band camp and in reverberation.

However, the website did not specify what Zendesk is doing. It was a story of how frustrated the fictional band was that someone had stolen their name. The musicians admitted they needed the services of Zendesk and wrote a song about the importance of customer care.

It did a great job of captivating the audience and took pole position in the search results for that term. It was a great story. It triggered emotions. This made customers feel closer to the brand.

People remember stories more than facts. Stories describe how most people understand the world around them.

As a brand, we should explain to people why we exist (as opposed to what we do). The first step for any company should be to create a brand narrative that creates a clear perception of the brand in the mind of the audience.

People trust us when we tell them something that matches their view of the world.

Take the time to get to the bottom of potential customers. Pay attention to the pain points they talk about in sales talks.

Interview current customers to learn about their passions, fears and values. Find ways to connect with the emotions they experience (hope, joy, excitement, longing, and more).

Build customer success early

The success of every SaaS startup is related to the success of its customers. If customers take value from the product, they will continue to use it.

Customer success is the way to ensure that customers achieve the desired result with the product – by actively engaging with them and helping them get the most out of your product or service.

“When should I think about customer success?” Is a question that amazes a large number of start-up founders.

I would say as soon as we have a large customer or a handful of medium-sized customers. We don’t have to hire a customer success manager right away. We should start by promoting the attitude to customer success across the company – willingness to help customers as much as possible. Here are some things you can do to that end:

Start by recording feedback from all channels in a table. Create a process to work on and tell the customer if you are implementing a proposal.

Every support call can go beyond solving the problem. Check in if the product helps you achieve your business goals.

Set up an engagement survey. If a customer is still not satisfied after resolving the problem, contact them to understand their expectations.

Write a few blog posts where customers can understand how to get the most out of the product.

If we have to enter a number, I’d say it’s a good time to focus on customer success once we get $ 100,000 in annual recurring sales.

Go beyond “good design”

It is already known that great design can be a strong differentiator in SaaS. Startups, like consumer apps, have to focus on design, but it goes far beyond aesthetics. Good looks are a must – but not a win.

Great design lies at the interface between aesthetically pleasing user interface (UI) and great user experience (UX). The user interface shows what your product looks like and UX shows how your product works.

Many SaaS startups make the mistake of focusing only on the appearance and feel of their product, and ease of use tends to be an afterthought.

The key is: to emphasize visual attractiveness and user friendliness equally.

We should remember that every new feature that we add to a product becomes more complex for the user. We have to take responsibility for keeping things as simple as possible. Hide the less used functions in the settings. Facilitate access to new functions. We need to proactively collect data about how users interact with our product and adjust things accordingly.

We have to consider several aspects at every design step:

layout

intuitiveness

Visual design

user friendliness

The assembly of the small parts contributes significantly to the fact that your users can get the maximum benefit from your product.

Final thoughts

The global SaaS market is expected to grow to $ 143.7 billion in 2022. Running a Saas startup in India, however, has its own challenges.

The assumption is low. It is still very difficult to sell SaaS in India. Global prices don’t work for Indian customers, and a self-service model for customer acquisition and onboarding is difficult to crack.

It is possible to work around this by selling to customers at an international level. However, a larger number of potential local customers would do wonders for the ecosystem.

An Indian startup that has achieved annual recurring sales of USD 10 million from sales in the domestic market – we still have to see that.

