5 GRPS superintendent finalists meet the board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The board members of the Grand Rapids Public School met them five finalists for the superintendent vacancy left open since last June then Teresa Weatherall Neal retired.

The finalists of the board – Erick Pruitt, Leadriane Roby, Darrin Slade, Yvonne Stokes and Harold Brian Yearwood – were limited to a list of 39 applicants from all over the country.

The school board was only looking for two finalists last year decided to explore more options. Members think that one of their last five this relaunch will be the next superintendent of GRPS.

All five finalists are African-American. Their background extends across the country with a wide range of experience and expertise.

“Our board certainly had an eye for fairness and inclusion, looking for people who reflect the student body that we serve,” said GRPS spokesman John Helmholdt. “Seventy percent of our students are minorities. That is certainly a sensitive point that our board is looking for and we were lucky to find five people who all have great resumes and are highly qualified. “

Helmholdt says that the decision that lies before the board can be of great importance not only for the school, but for the region as a whole.

“If

you think of the important role we play in economic development, personnel

development and quality of life, if we want Grand Rapids to be the best

medium-sized city in America, we need a strong stable thriving public school

system, “Helmholdt said. “That requires a leader, a superintendent who goes

to take the GRPS transformation to a higher level. “

The board meets again at 4.30 p.m. Monday to determine candidates for a second-round interview.

finalists

are invited back on 17 February, where later that decision can be taken

evening.

