3D content platform Sketchfab has 3 million members

Sketchfab’s platform exceeded 3 million members last week.

The platform enables developers to host 3D content and make it available for sale and download to others. Sketchfab’s online library contains 3D content and models created on various platforms, including content created using comprehensive VR creation tools such as Tilt Brush, Oculus Quill and others.

The platform was founded almost eight years ago, “on the idea that both the creation and consumption of 3D content are becoming an increasingly large part of our digital life.” Reaching 3,000,000 users is “a great confirmation of this Sketchfab’s adoption reached 2 million users in November 2018.

According to the company, the Sketchfab team consists of 30 employees. In their announcement blog post, the team described some of the most popular uses of the Sketchfab store and Sketchfab platform, which you can read about here.

Sketchfab said the platform also reached 1 billion views of its 3D models in November 2018. Now, their library is said to include 300,000 models that are completely free, in addition to the paid models that are also available. Here you can request to sell your 3D models on the website.

While Tilt Brush and Oculus Quill are perhaps two of the best-known VR tools for creating 3D models, we recently also tried the revised MasterpieceVR Studio Suite. The suite includes not only Masterpiece Creator, which you can use to create exportable 3D models, but also Masterpiece Motion, which lets you import and animate 3D models.

Sketchfab can become a member for free. A library with free and paid 3D content is available for download.