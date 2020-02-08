28K Startups registered under Startup India program: Piyush Goyal

DPIIT recognized around 27,916 startups on February 1, 2020

Of a total of 27,916 startups, 800 belong to Rajasthan

The Startup India program was launched in 2016 to promote India’s startup ecosystem

The Startup India program has been described as one of the Indian government’s greatest success stories in the past five years. As part of this program, state-registered startups receive numerous benefits such as tax exemptions, financing options, etc. So far, the government has recognized around 28,000 startups, Economy Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday (February 6).

When asked in Rajya Sabha, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal replied that the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade (DPIIT) recognized 27,916 startups as of February 1, 2020. Of the total 27,916 startups, 800 were startups belonging to Rajasthan, Goyal added.

The Startup India program, launched in 2016, was recognized as one of the main factors that fueled the country’s startup ecosystem. As part of Startup India, the government has also set up an INR 10K Cr Funds Of Funds to invest in startups. The corpus is currently managed by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The government had decided to invest in the use of this body by 2025. However, Deepak Bagla, managing director and CEO of Invest India, recently announced that it will be used much earlier than the reporting date. “While India has around 25,000 registered startups, the fund is trying to support around 50,000 startups that exist in the Indian startup ecosystem,” he added.

Of this 10K Cr corpus, the government has so far invested INR 2,669.83 Cr in 279 startups, Goyal said during the recent Lok Sabha winter meeting. The government has also indicated that 10% of this total body is reserved for women entrepreneurs.

In addition to all of these guidelines, the government now wants to receive suggestions from DPIIT on how startups can get further support. These proposals include tax incentives for business incubators registered as part of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), tax benefits for goods and services taxes (GST), and tax benefits for employee stock option plans (ESOPs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced that the Indian startup ecosystem will help India achieve the government’s $ 5 billion economic target. “Your innovation, your aspiration and your application of technology will fuel this dream of a $ 5 billion economy. It is the foundation for India’s big leap into the most competitive economy, ”he added, stressing that India is one of the top three start-up ecosystems in the world.

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him (email protected)