2020 Genesis Open Opportunities: Will Tiger Woods write history this week? This is what oddsmakers say about his chances

By far the best is to find the best field of the year at this week’s Genesis Open, in the first year with an invitation status, meaning that the winner receives a three-year exemption, only Nine of the top 10 in the world, including the top five golfers in the world, beat it at Riviera Country Club in this field of 120 players, organized by the Tiger Woods foundation.

Speaking of Tiger, he will of course be looking for history – a win would earn him 83 PGA Tour titles and surpass Sam Snead for most of the time. Of course, Riviera Country Club has a special meaning for Tiger, who grew up in Southern California and is the location of his PGA Tour debut as an amateur in 1992. But Tiger never won 12 games in Riviera (the tournament was close by Valencia Country Club in 1998), but he has played it only twice since 2006 (an MC in 2018 and a T-15 last year).

The number 16-1 on Tiger may be higher than some are used to seeing Tiger’s name on the odds board, but given the strength of the field, the number is probably about right – especially on a runway where Tiger is only three top- 10’s has those 12 attempts. Rory McIlroy, who has just overtaken Brooks Koepka as the number 1 ranked golfer in the world, is the favorite, despite the fact that she did not have the most outstanding record at Riviera (Rory played only three times in the event, with a T- 4 as the last year, after two T-20s in 2016 and 2018). Dustin Johnson probably has the best record after winning the Genesis Open in 2017 and has six extra top-five finishes in his history.

Here’s a look at the stacked opportunity sign for this week.

2020 Genesis Open opportunities, according to FanDuel:

Rory McIlroy: +750 (bet $ 10 to win $ 75)

Jon Rahm: 10-1 (bet $ 10 to win $ 100)

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Dustin Johnson: 14-1

Tiger Woods: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Bubba Watson: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Tony Finau: 27-1

Adam Scott: 29-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 29-1

Collin Morikawa: 33-1

Marc Leishman: 33-1

Jason Day: 34-1

Jordan Spieth: 34-1

Justin Rose: 37-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 42-1

Patrick Reed: 42-1

Paul Casey: 45-1

Phil Mickelson: 48-1

Sergio Garcia: 50-1

Sungjae Im: 50-1

Matt Kuchar: 55-1

Abraham Ancer: 60-1

J.B. Holmes: 65-1

Kevin Na: 65-1

Burning Grace: 70-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 70-1

Cameron Champ: 80-1

Cameron Smith: 80-1

Alex Noren: 90-1

Charles Howell III: 90-1

Joaquin Niemann: 90-1

Max Homa: 90-1

Ryan Moore: 90-1

Scottie Scheffler: 90-1

Adam Hadwin: 100-1

Brendon Todd: 100-1

Corey Conners: 100-1

Erik Van Rooyen: 100-1

Jason Kokrak: 100-1

Keegan Bradley: 100-1

Matthew Wolff: 100-1

Nick Taylor: 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello: 100-1

Ryan Palmer: 100-1

Scott Piercy: 100-1

Danny Willett: 130-1

Francesco Molinari: 130-1

J.T. Poston: 130-1

Lanto Griffin: 130-1

Patrick Rodgers: 130-1

Russell Knox: 130-1

Andrew Putnam: 150-1

Brian Harman: 150-1

Bud Cauley: 150-1

Chez Reavie: 150-1

Jim Furyk: 150-1

Matt Jones: 150-1

Aaron Wise: 190-1

Carlos Ortiz: 190-1

Emiliano Grillo: 190-1

James Hahn: 190-1

Rory Sabbatini: 190-1

Sebastian Munoz: 190-1

Vaughn Taylor: 190-1

Wyndham Clark: 190-1

Aaron Baddeley: 210-1

Adam Long: 210-1

Cameron Tringale: 210-1

Charley Hoffman: 210-1

Denny McCarthy: 210-1

Dylan Frittelli: 210-1

Jhonattan Vegas: 210-1

Joel Dahmen: 210-1

Luke list: 210-1

Martin Laird: 210-1

Nate Lashley: 210-1

Nick Watney: 210-1

Pat Perez: 210-1

Scott Stallings: 210-1

Sung Kang: 210-1

Andrew Landry: 260-1

Jimmy Walker: 260-1

Kevin Chappell: 260-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: 260-1

Sepp Straka: 260-1

Talor Gooch: 260-1

Adam Schenk: 320-1

Brian Gay: 320-1

Bronson Burgoon: 320-1

C.T. Pan: 320-1

Danny Lee: 320-1

Harold Varner III: 320-1

J.J. Spaun: 320-1

Jason Dufner: 320-1

Joseph Bramlett: 320-1

Kevin Tway: 320-1

Kyle Stanley: 320-1

Michael Thompson: 320-1

Peter Malnati: 320-1

Russell Henley: 320-1

Sam Burns: 320-1

Sam Ryder: 320-1

Si Woo Kim: 320-1

Steve Stricker: 320-1

Troy Merritt: 320-1

Brian Stuard: 420-1

K.H. Lee: 420-1

Matt Every: 420-1

Ryan Armor: 420-1

Scott Brown: 420-1

Tyler Duncan: 420-1

Chris Stroud: 500-1

Jim Herman: 500-1

Roger Sloan: 500-1

Kyongjun Moon: 750-1

Martin Trainer: 1000-1

