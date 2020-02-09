2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, viewer’s guide

Defending AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Phil Mickelson is looking for his record-breaking sixth victory over the Monterey Peninsula. In 2019, Mickelson shot a seven-under 65 in the final round that came into play on Monday due to darkness to beat Paul Casey with three hits. At the age of 48, Mickelson also became the oldest winner in tournament history.

Of course a win at Pebble Beach is extra tough, given the history and tradition of the picturesque course. This week’s PGA Tour stop also has its own gravitas. The event has its origins in the late 1940s, when actor / singer Bing Crosby hosted the event that not only attracted the top players, but also many celebrities who played in the pro section of the tournament. What was lovingly known as the Crosby Clambake remains one of only two PGA Tour events that continue to hold a pro-am tournament simultaneously with the professional event.

RELATED: The early days of the Crosby Clambake

To house the field of professionals and amateurs, the tournament is played on three different courses over the first 54 holes, with everyone playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club once. After Saturday there is a cut (top 65 pros and draw and the low 24 pro-am teams), and the final round is disputed at Pebble Beach.

This year, Lefty is accompanied by previous winners Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth as well as non-golf stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, who are among the participants in the pro-am portion of the tournament.

Only 10 times has a player won both the tournament and the professional titles in the same year. It happened for the last time in 2016 when Vaughn Taylor struckout Phil Mickelson and worked with businessman Gregg Ontiveros.

The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $ 1.4 million share in the $ 7.8 million wallet.

RELATED: The joy, fear and incidental humiliation of playing as an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

TV Guide

Golf Channel provides live reporting on Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel has a range of 1-2: 45 p.m. EST and CBS follow from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel again has the 1-2: 45 p.m. slot with CBS takeover of 3-6: 30 p.m.

Scoreboard

Find all live PGA Tour score data here.

Sunday Tee Times (always PST, all rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links)

Tee No. 1

8.00 am – Harold Varner III, Scott Brown

7:26 am – Kevin Kisner, Beau Hossler, Jim Herman

7.38 am – Chez Reavie, Sean O’Hair, Chris Baker

7.50 am – Paul Casey, John Senden, Kevin Chappell

8:02 am – Tim Wilkinson, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs, Daniel Berger

8:14 am – Matthew NeSmith, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:26 am – Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland

8:38 am – Brian Gay, Aaron Baddeley

8.50 am – Max Homa, Kurt Kitayama

9:02 am – Matt Jones, Scott Piercy, Patrick Cantlay

9:14 am – Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel,

9:26 am – Kevin Streelman, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

9:38 am – Jason Day, Matt Every

9:50 am – Nick Taylor, Phil Mickelson

Tee No. 10

7:26 am – Joseph Bramlett, Ben Martin, Ryan Brehm, Maverick McNealy

7:38 am – Tyler McCumber, Chesson Hadley

7.50 am – Kevin Na, J.B. Holmes

8:02 am – Alex Noren, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink

8:14 am – Chase Seiffert, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

RELATED: Jordan Spieth and the dangers of falling out of the top 50 of the World Ranking

8:26 am – Vincent Whaley, Tom Hoge, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu

8:38 am – Cameron Tringale, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

8.50 am – Keith Mitchell, Michael Gligic, Xinjun Zhang, Rob Oppenheim

9:02 am – Doc Redman, Troy Merritt, Cameron Davis

9:14 am – Luke Donald, Aaron Wise, Alex Cejka

9:26 am – Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander

RELATED: Patrick Cantlay, a California resident, has forged a band with courses at Pebble Beach

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

.