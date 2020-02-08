20 dead, 31 injured in Thai mass shootings; shooter hides himself in shopping mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) – An airport-themed mall full of colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of sights from around the world became a shooting gallery on Saturday when a Thai soldier opened fire in the mid-afternoon rush. Officials say at least 20 were killed and 31 were wounded.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gene. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack on the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for the relatively poorer and rural northeastern region of Thailand. Officials say he was angry about a land conflict.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the entire mall, but were still looking for the shooter. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no more bodies inside, but added, “we don’t know if there are more injuries or deaths or not.”

It was the second massive shooting of the country in about a month.

City and neighborhood police, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, shooting as he went. The Thai Rath television, which broadcasted images from a security camera and showed a man with what looked like an assault rifle, said the incident started at about 3:30 p.m.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for coverage when shots sounded. Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just finished eating and drove away when she heard gunshots.

“First I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, recording video of the scene on her phone. “Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her net and left his motorcycle there.”

Charnvirakul said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

A policeman contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially killed another soldier and a woman and injured a third person, apparently due to a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

The man who is supposed to be the shooter seems to have posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“No one can escape death,” read a message. Another asked: “Do I have to give up?” In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

Profile photo of Jakrapanth shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets.

In a photo that was distributed on social media and that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen with a green camouflaged military helmet while behind him a fireball and black smoke rages. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

The shooter could hardly have chosen a more purposeful environment to vent his anger.

The multi-level glass and steel shopping center is designed to look like an airport terminal, complete with an apparent control tower and departure gates. A large passenger plane is dangling from wires next to one of the most important escalators.

Each of the seven storeys is arranged to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower from Paris floats to the ceiling, while a Big Ben model in London dominates another area and a huge model of the Golden Gate Bridge in California spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers high above a food court.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center at Nakhon Ratchasima, said a rescue team had successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall, where they were imprisoned for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency aid organization that helps with accidents and disasters.

Nakhon Ratchasima is located approximately 155 miles northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed guards. Checks at entry are often volatile at best.

Nattaya did not know the full extent of the massacre until she came home. When she heard of the death toll, she fainted.

“I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown,” she said. “I mean, this mall, we go around it almost every day.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional firefights in the extreme south of the country, where the authorities have fought for years against a long-term separatist uprising.

The incident in Korat comes just a month after another high-profile shopping mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he had no intention of shooting someone.

___

Tassanee Vejpongsa reported from Bangkok. Associated Press journalists Grant Peck, Preeyapa T. Khunsong and Adam Schreck contributed to this story.

