12 affordable Valentine’s Day gifts that the Xbox gamer will love in your life

Valentine’s Day is coming and it is a perfect time to show some love to your favorite Xbox gamer. We have collected 12 essential gifts that do not fit within your budget. We love each of them, and the gamers in your life will do the same.

Porky friend

Minecraft Baby Pig 7 “Plush

Staff selection

Grab a meaty seven-inch plush from Microsoft’s blocky adventure game. This affordable toy is ideal for any Minecraft fan, finely embroidered with the grainy features of the pig.

$ 10 at Amazon

TV companion

PDP Talon Media Remote for Xbox

The Talon Media Remote is a game-changing accessory for Xbox media enthusiasts. It rocks an extensive range of entertainment controls, combined with a powerful IR blaster for guaranteed reliability. It remotely embarrasses Microsoft’s aging media, perfect for a touch of Netflix and chill.

$ 22 at Amazon

Share the Fortnite love

Fortnite V-Bucks Gift Card

With Fortnite’s “Love and War” Valentine’s Day 2020 event underway, various temporary items have hit the store. Fortnite’s “V-Bucks” currency is used to purchase items throughout the store, ideal for any Fortnite fan.

from $ 25 at Amazon

Get the kit

Xbox Destination Tee

This Xbox tee is one of the newest in the official Xbox Gear store from Microsoft, daringly draped in sharp branding. It’s simple and sleek for every gamer’s wardrobe.

$ 18 at Microsoft

In red

Xbox wireless controller red

This Xbox One wireless controller sets the mood, packed with a seductive red finish for Valentine’s Day. It contains the newest functions and combines perfectly with a gaming evening.

$ 53 at Amazon

Decorated

PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox One

PowerA’s Xbox Play & Charge kit is the best budget solution that is officially licensed by Microsoft. With two batteries included, it is perfect to keep up during those bank sessions on Valentine’s Day.

$ 15 at Amazon

Love, D.Va.

Funko POP Games: Overwatch D.VA & Meka

The Funko Pop D.Va & Meka kit adds a touch of love with the cute hero of Overwatch. The two figures are six centimeters long and are ideal for fans of the hit-shooter from Blizzard.

$ 15 at Amazon

Netflix for games

Xbox Game Pass code for 3 months

Which gift is better than free Xbox games? Microsoft’s Netflix-style subscription service serves more than 100 different titles for a monthly fee. From hit franchises to experimental Indies, Xbox Game Pass has value for everyone.

$ 10 at CDKeys

Endless possibilities

Xbox Live gift voucher of $ 25

Can’t choose a gift? An Xbox gift voucher unlocks digital credit for purchases in games, apps, movies and more from the ever-expanding Microsoft Store.

$ 25 at Amazon

Voice commands

Amazon Echo Dot

With deep Amazon Alexa integration now on Xbox One, Echo devices offer great voice commands. With the Echo Dot at entry level, navigating through your console is a piece of cake.

$ 30 at Amazon

Turn up the heat

Tradeopia Magic Pixel Heart Mug

Thanks to heat-sensitive graphic images, this morphing coffee mug gives a unique twist to the iconic pixel heart. Responding to heat, the bar fills and bursts next to your drink.

$ 16 at Amazon

Proven, real and tasty treats

Lindor Chocolate Truffles Heart box

Even an Xbox gamer can still appreciate the traditions. This Lindt Lindor Valentine’s Gift set presents 160 g of chocolate in a heart-shaped box. Perfect for snacks during every game session.

$ 15 at Amazon

For that special person

From Xbox Live gift credit to an Xbox Game Pass subscription, digital gifts offer considerable flexibility. The Xbox subscriptions from Microsoft offer an increasing return every day, with new titles and membership benefits regularly.

In the meantime, PowerA’s Play & Charge kit or a red wireless Xbox controller can be used by anyone, guaranteeing value regardless of the receiver. Whether they are linked together or gifted, it is a handy gift that still gives a touch of Valentine’s spirit.