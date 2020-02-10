12 affordable Valentine’s Day gifts that the Xbox gamer will love in your life

Valentine’s Day is coming and it is a perfect time to show some love to your favorite Xbox gamer. We have collected 12 essential gifts that do not fit within your budget. We love each of them, and the gamers in your life will do the same.
Porky friend
Minecraft Baby Pig 7 “Plush
Staff selection
Grab a meaty seven-inch plush from Microsoft’s blocky adventure game. This affordable toy is ideal for any Minecraft fan, finely embroidered with the grainy features of the pig.
$ 10 at Amazon
TV companion
PDP Talon Media Remote for Xbox
The Talon Media Remote is a game-changing accessory for Xbox media enthusiasts. It rocks an extensive range of entertainment controls, combined with a powerful IR blaster for guaranteed reliability. It remotely embarrasses Microsoft’s aging media, perfect for a touch of Netflix and chill.
$ 22 at Amazon
Share the Fortnite love
Fortnite V-Bucks Gift Card
With Fortnite’s “Love and War” Valentine’s Day 2020 event underway, various temporary items have hit the store. Fortnite’s “V-Bucks” currency is used to purchase items throughout the store, ideal for any Fortnite fan.
from $ 25 at Amazon
Get the kit
Xbox Destination Tee
This Xbox tee is one of the newest in the official Xbox Gear store from Microsoft, daringly draped in sharp branding. It’s simple and sleek for every gamer’s wardrobe.
$ 18 at Microsoft
In red
Xbox wireless controller red
This Xbox One wireless controller sets the mood, packed with a seductive red finish for Valentine’s Day. It contains the newest functions and combines perfectly with a gaming evening.
$ 53 at Amazon
Decorated
PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox One
PowerA’s Xbox Play & Charge kit is the best budget solution that is officially licensed by Microsoft. With two batteries included, it is perfect to keep up during those bank sessions on Valentine’s Day.
$ 15 at Amazon
Love, D.Va.
Funko POP Games: Overwatch D.VA & Meka
The Funko Pop D.Va & Meka kit adds a touch of love with the cute hero of Overwatch. The two figures are six centimeters long and are ideal for fans of the hit-shooter from Blizzard.
$ 15 at Amazon
Netflix for games
Xbox Game Pass code for 3 months
Which gift is better than free Xbox games? Microsoft’s Netflix-style subscription service serves more than 100 different titles for a monthly fee. From hit franchises to experimental Indies, Xbox Game Pass has value for everyone.
$ 10 at CDKeys
Endless possibilities
Xbox Live gift voucher of $ 25
Can’t choose a gift? An Xbox gift voucher unlocks digital credit for purchases in games, apps, movies and more from the ever-expanding Microsoft Store.
$ 25 at Amazon
Voice commands
Amazon Echo Dot
With deep Amazon Alexa integration now on Xbox One, Echo devices offer great voice commands. With the Echo Dot at entry level, navigating through your console is a piece of cake.
$ 30 at Amazon
Turn up the heat
Tradeopia Magic Pixel Heart Mug
Thanks to heat-sensitive graphic images, this morphing coffee mug gives a unique twist to the iconic pixel heart. Responding to heat, the bar fills and bursts next to your drink.
$ 16 at Amazon
Proven, real and tasty treats
Lindor Chocolate Truffles Heart box
Even an Xbox gamer can still appreciate the traditions. This Lindt Lindor Valentine’s Gift set presents 160 g of chocolate in a heart-shaped box. Perfect for snacks during every game session.
$ 15 at Amazon
For that special person
From Xbox Live gift credit to an Xbox Game Pass subscription, digital gifts offer considerable flexibility. The Xbox subscriptions from Microsoft offer an increasing return every day, with new titles and membership benefits regularly.
In the meantime, PowerA’s Play & Charge kit or a red wireless Xbox controller can be used by anyone, guaranteeing value regardless of the receiver. Whether they are linked together or gifted, it is a handy gift that still gives a touch of Valentine’s spirit.