1 killed in crash on snow-covered US-131 in Wyoming

Posted: February 9, 2020 / 8:09 PM EST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 8:41 AM EST

The scene of a fatal crash on US-131 on 54th Street in Wyoming. (9 February 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – One person was killed in a crash that closed off a US-131 section in Wyoming Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the southern lanes of US-131 north of 54th Street.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, a driver in a southerly direction lost control of his car, which hit the middle barrier, kept running and was widened by another vehicle in a southerly direction.

The driver who lost control, a 24-year-old man, died on the spot. His name was not released on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car that dedicated him didn’t hurt.

Authorities said that although the crash was still being investigated, snow-covered roads were considered a factor.

The southern lanes were closed for about an hour and a half when the authorities did the investigation and cleaned up.

